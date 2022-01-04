H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,810,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

