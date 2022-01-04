Hakka.Finance Market Cap Reaches $5.86 Million (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $345,735.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 339,292,678 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.