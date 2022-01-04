Halving Coin Price Up 26.1% Over Last Week (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.50 or 0.08062023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.75 or 1.00078329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007371 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.