HARD Protocol Price Reaches $0.90 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

