Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $447.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post $447.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.11 million to $454.60 million. Harsco posted sales of $508.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 693.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. Harsco has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

