Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,936. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 11.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 7.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 23.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

