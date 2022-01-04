Head to Head Analysis: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

60.8% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and Arteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 29.07 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -23.73 Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arteris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beam Global and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

Beam Global currently has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 102.03%. Arteris has a consensus target price of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 39.51%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Arteris.

Summary

Arteris beats Beam Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

