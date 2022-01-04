Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 3,598.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.09% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $884.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

