HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.96 Price Target at Nord/LB

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €60.96 ($69.27) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.30 ($66.25).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €62.28 ($70.77) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.31 and a 200-day moving average of €60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a 52-week high of €68.72 ($78.09).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

