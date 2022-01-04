Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HCCI stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $775.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

