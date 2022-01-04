Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $194.34

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.34 and last traded at $194.34, with a volume of 1169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,997 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 9.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 4.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

