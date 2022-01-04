Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.79

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 104044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $5,961,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.