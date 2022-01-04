Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Reduced by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in Hologic by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 30,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Hologic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 342,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.