Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 96,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 832,598 shares.The stock last traded at $29.65 and had previously closed at $28.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $30.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

