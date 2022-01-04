Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 207.0% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Hong Yuan Holding Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 1,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

