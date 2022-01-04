Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.07. 68,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.