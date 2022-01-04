Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to announce $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

HRL stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.