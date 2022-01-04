Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI stock opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $119.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.