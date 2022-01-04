HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in HP were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,972,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

