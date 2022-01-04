Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Up 85.3% in December

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the November 30th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HUSN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 31,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Hudson Capital has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

