Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Up 85.3% in December

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the November 30th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
HUSN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 31,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Hudson Capital has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.95.
Hudson Capital Company Profile
Read More: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.