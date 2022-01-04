Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,296 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 3.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Humana worth $303,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4,267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Humana by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.58. The company had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,816. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.14 and a 200 day moving average of $434.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.15.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

