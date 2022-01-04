Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) vs. The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Financial Contrast

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hywin and The Blackstone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A The Blackstone Group 0 4 7 0 2.64

The Blackstone Group has a consensus target price of $126.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.34%. Given The Blackstone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Blackstone Group is more favorable than Hywin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hywin and The Blackstone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $277.11 million 0.58 $31.37 million N/A N/A The Blackstone Group $6.10 billion 14.25 $1.05 billion $7.29 17.37

The Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and The Blackstone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A The Blackstone Group 25.47% 16.95% 9.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of The Blackstone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Blackstone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Blackstone Group beats Hywin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Real Estate segment includes management of core real estate fund and non-exchange traded restate investment trusts. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment comprises of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, which manages hedge funds and includes Indian-focused and Asian-focused closed-end mutual funds. The Credit segment includes GSO Capital Partners LP, which manages credit-oriented funds. The company was founded by Stephen Allen Schwarzman in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

