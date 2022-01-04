IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBIBF stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. IBI Group has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

