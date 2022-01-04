ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Short Interest Update

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the November 30th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.8 days.

ICCGF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.89. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. ICA Gruppen AB has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICCGF shares. Danske lowered shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

