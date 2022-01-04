IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $631.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.23 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $627.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

