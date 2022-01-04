IMC Chicago LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

PTF stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $120.33 and a 52 week high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

