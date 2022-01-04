ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.22

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.22 and traded as low as $8.19. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 3,122 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 million, a P/E ratio of 819.89 and a beta of 0.71.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ImmuCell Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)
ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.
