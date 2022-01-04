ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.22

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.22 and traded as low as $8.19. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 3,122 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 million, a P/E ratio of 819.89 and a beta of 0.71.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ImmuCell Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 15.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 21.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

