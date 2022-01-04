INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.79

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.79 and last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $839.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

