Injective Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.16 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $357.07 million and approximately $17.16 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.18 or 0.00017786 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

