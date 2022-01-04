Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SAM stock opened at $520.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $492.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $777.33.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

