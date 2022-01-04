Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) VP Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 3,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NSIT traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

