Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

