InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.06% of InterDigital worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,453,000 after acquiring an additional 434,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

IDCC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,914. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

