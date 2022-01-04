International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

IBM opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

