Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years.
Shares of VKI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 61,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,983. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.88.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
