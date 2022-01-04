Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of VKI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 61,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,983. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.