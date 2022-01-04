Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Down 91.8% in December

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the November 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIZ stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 164,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

