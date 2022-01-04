Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Down 93.3% in December

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PUI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

