Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

PSJ stock opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average of $149.93. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $122.47 and a 12-month high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

