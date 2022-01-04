Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VPV traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 29,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.