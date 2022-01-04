Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $399.16. 746,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,750,164. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

