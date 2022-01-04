Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQI opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

