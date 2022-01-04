Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.19

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $164.19 and last traded at $164.02, with a volume of 20399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

