Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.62 and a twelve month high of $163.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

