Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 4,804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $229.85 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.04 and a twelve month high of $246.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.14.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

