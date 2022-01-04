Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 79.4% in December

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the November 30th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VRIG opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4,112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 564,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 551,045 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.