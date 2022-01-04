Investec Group (LON:INVP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $414.10

Investec Group (LON:INVP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 414.10 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 413.80 ($5.58), with a volume of 75024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.50 ($5.42).

The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 320.61.

Get Investec Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 11 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Investec Group news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.92), for a total value of £67,557.85 ($91,036.05).

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.