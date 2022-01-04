ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to post sales of $30.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.44 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $27.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $108.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $109.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $122.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE IO opened at $0.97 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.