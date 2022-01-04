IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 159,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $173.81 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.75.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

