iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 6.8%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 73,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,326,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,587,000 after buying an additional 1,280,647 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 98.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after buying an additional 3,637,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after buying an additional 4,493,546 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

