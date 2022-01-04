IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after buying an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.35.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

